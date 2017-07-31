Liberia: NEC Hires Ghanaian's Data Group

Regardless of fear among some political parties that the 2017 Representatives and Presidential elections may not be free, fair and transparent, the National Elections Commission seemed to prove it doubters wrong by hiring the services of Ghanaians data Management group, Super Tech to help audit the provisional roll in the country.

Making the disclosure at a press conference on Friday at NEC's headquarters in Sinkor, Chairman Jerome G. Korkoya revealed that Super Tech is a reputable data management group that audited the Ghanaian Voters Register following their voter registration process in 2016.

According to him, the outcome and recommendations from that audit exercise in Liberia was very helpful in arriving at the final voters roll of the of 2,183,683 that was announced.

Chairman Korkoya said that a data expert was also recruited by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) to work with NEC data center staff online in correcting some of the challenges they had.

Korkoya stated that physical count was conducted of all the Optimal Mark Recognition (OMR) forms from the field so that everyone who registered was not left out.

He added that these are done because they are aware that the credibility of the electoral process, to a large extent, hinges on the credibility of the voter register, and this is why the commission took these steps to correct complains from citizens that their names were not on the publication of the provisional voters' roll.

However, NEC has disclosed that the replacement of lost or damaged cards which was initially scheduled for July 7-12, will take place from August 7-12 2017; noting that the adjustment was done to allow time for a thorough review of voters roll.

Cllr. Korkoya said that the replacement of lost or damaged cards will be held in 99 centers across the country with one replacement center in each of the electoral district, one at each of the 19 magisterial offices and one in each of the seven shared electoral districts.

Meanwhile, official campaign of the October 10, 2017 elections will begin today July 31, 2017 at 12:00 am and climax on Sunday October 8, 2017at 11:59 pm.

NEC says, in collaboration with the LNP, it has asked all political parties and independent candidates to submit their campaign schedule to the Commission to avoid clashes during the campaign.

Moreover, the electoral body stressed that in order for parties to account for funds received and expended on their campaign, the Commission, with assistance from USAID through IFES, has organized series of campaign finance training to enable political parties and candidates report accurately and on time.