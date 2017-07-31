Liberia: Rights Advocate Decries Injustice in Liberia

As Liberia joins the world to celebrate international Justice Day, Tola Thompson Adebayor, Regional Director, Regional Watch for Human Rights (RWHR) has decried the increased level of injustice in Liberia.

Established 1992, the Regional Watch for Human Rights formerly Liberia Watch for Human Rights (LWHR) has remained in the vanguard advocating for the promotion and protection of human rights and civil liberties in Liberia.

In a conversation with the Capitol Times over the weekend, Adebayor said the increased rate of criminality, lack of respect for human rights and due process of law are all disappointment of the Liberian justice system.

"We are disappointed and frustrated with the level of injustice in Liberia today. What we are experiencing is as a result of the culture of impunity in our society. The increased rate of criminality, mob violence, lack of respect for human rights and dignity, lack of due process of law, are all the result of the culture of impunity in Liberia," he said.

He pointed out that despite the little improvement in the justice system compared to other governments in the past which is due to the presence of the international community, our justice system is lukewarm, not restructured, and is yet to come to term.

"That is why we have the level of injustice we have currently. There is need to restructure our justice system because when a justice system is vibrant, every other thing will fall in line; but in the absence of it, there can never be lasting peace," he said.

He added "as we join other international justice institutions, like the International Criminal Court, International Court of Jury, and other international institutions, celebrating under the theme fighting back impunity, we will continue our advocacies. We must fight impunity, injustice and dismantle those negative cultures through advocacies."