30 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: SportPesa Inches Closer to Entering Uganda

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

Gaming company SportPesa moved closer to gaining entry into Uganda on Friday when President Yoweri Museveni hosted its top officials at State House, Entebbe.

And Museveni heaped praise on the giant gaming firm based in Kenya, indicating its impending entry to Uganda will empower the country's youth through football.

"The group seeks to help the government empower the youth through football and increase revenue by strictly regulating betting. I thank them for the gift of a ball and shirt autographed by the Everton manager Ronald Koemen," Museveni in a statement posted on his official Twitter handle.

In attendance at the function were Uganda's Minister for Sports Nakiwala Kiyingi and the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president Moses Magogo, SportPesa CEO's Ronald Karauri (Kenya) and Pavel Slavkov (Tanzania).

"We support the coming of SportPesa to Uganda because funding in sport can only be succesful if its driven by the private sector. If you look at the English Premier League, gaming is the number one source of this support," Magogo remarked.

SportPesa, which already boasts heavy presence in Tanzania and UK, is expected to roll out operations in Uganda by the end of this year.

Kenya

Polls Commission's ICT Director Found Dead

IEBC Director of ICT Chris Musando, who went missing on Friday, is dead. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.