Kenya: SportPesa Inches Closer to Entering Uganda

Gaming company SportPesa moved closer to gaining entry into Uganda on Friday when President Yoweri Museveni hosted its top officials at State House, Entebbe.

And Museveni heaped praise on the giant gaming firm based in Kenya, indicating its impending entry to Uganda will empower the country's youth through football.

"The group seeks to help the government empower the youth through football and increase revenue by strictly regulating betting. I thank them for the gift of a ball and shirt autographed by the Everton manager Ronald Koemen," Museveni in a statement posted on his official Twitter handle.

In attendance at the function were Uganda's Minister for Sports Nakiwala Kiyingi and the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president Moses Magogo, SportPesa CEO's Ronald Karauri (Kenya) and Pavel Slavkov (Tanzania).

"We support the coming of SportPesa to Uganda because funding in sport can only be succesful if its driven by the private sector. If you look at the English Premier League, gaming is the number one source of this support," Magogo remarked.

SportPesa, which already boasts heavy presence in Tanzania and UK, is expected to roll out operations in Uganda by the end of this year.