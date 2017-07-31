Kenya: Stray Lions Prey on Ruaraka at Peponi School

The Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Super League enters its third day of action Sunday.

The defending league champions, Stray Lions, host Ruaraka Sports Club at Peponi School in a game they start as favourites to win.

They have two former national skippers in the side, Maurice Odumbe and Collins Obuya who bring vast experience to the team.

The 48-year-old Odumbe, one of the best all-rounders Kenya has ever produced is struggling with the bat but he still shines with the ball.

International Obuya has been shining with both bat and ball.

The Lions' promising leg-spin bowler, Abhishekh Chidambaran, who was part of Kenya's under-19 squad that qualified for next year's age group event in New Zealand, is likely to be promoted to the senior side.

He featured for Lions B last season. Of the 10 teams in the super league, Ruaraka usually ends the season among the bottom four sides.

The game of the day is expected to be the one between Swamibapa, who finished in second position last season and Sikh Union.

Swamibapa will travel to Sikh Union ground.

Sikh Union has been showing no respect to Swamibapa which has the highest number of national team players in their fold.

This is therefore one game the winner will, surely, only be known when the last ball has been bowled. Kanbis, who are fighting to regain their lost glory, will host Gymkhana at Eastleigh Secondary School in a game that Kanbis start as favourites to win.

At Nairobi Club, Kongonis will host Obuya Academy, who were promoted to Super League this season, and at Park Road, Sir Ali Muslim Club will be home to Cutchi Leva.