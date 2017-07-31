31 July 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Government to Increase Capacity of Storage Facilities - Dr Akoto

Under its flagship policy-- 'Planting for Food and Jobs'-- government aims to increase the capacity of storage facilities throughout the country in readiness for a bumper harvest at the end of the farming season.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, who made this known at a stakeholders' workshop on establishing the Ghana Commodity Exchange in Accra, last week, indicated that it was the vision of government to ride on the back of agriculture to transform the economy of the country.

Dr Akoto noted that the capacity of the current number of warehouses in the country amounting to 35,000 tonnes, was woefully inadequate for an agrarian economy such as Ghana.

Government, he said, therefore, wished to partner the private sector to rehabilitate about 240 warehouses at the cost of GH¢25m.

He said the warehouses which belonged to the Ghana Cocoabod, doted all over the country, were underutilised and should be put to good use.

