Ghana: Govt Presents Mid-Year Review Budget Monday

press release

The Minister for finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, will today, Monday, July 31, 2017 present the mid-year review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government for the 2017 financial year to Parliament.

The Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, disclosed this on Friday when he presented the business statement for the week ending 4th July 2017.

According to him, members would debate the motion and take it through the other stages of approval in the course of the week.

Mr Ofori-Atta on March 2, 2017, presented the 2017 Budget, which was the first of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government since assuming power on January 7, 3017.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)