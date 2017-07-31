Ghana Cattle Ranching Project Launched in Accra

press release

The Ghana Cattle Ranching Project committee, which was jointly set up in March this year by the Ministries of Food and Agriculture and the National Security, has been launched in Accra.

The 'Ghana cattle Ranching Project' is tasked to find a lasting solution to the perennial challenges of herdsmen-crop farmers' conflict that has persisted for several years now. The project is also expected to develop well-tested strategies to improve domestic ranching in the country.

Membership of the committee is drawn from stakeholder groups including the Ministries of Food and Agriculture, Interior, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Inner City and Zongo Development and National Security and professionals in the cattle industry and the Ghana National Association of Cattle Farmers.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister for Food and Agriculture, who inaugurated the Committee, said government would harness the skills and expertise of the Fulani herdsmen to develop the livestock industry in Ghana.

Adding his voice to the call for a solution, Hon. Albert Kan-Dapah, Minister for National Security, expressed regrets that several efforts to resolve the conflict between herdsmen and crop farmers failed to produce the desired results.

Mr Kan-Dapaah expressed the hope that a lasting solution would be found to the challenge by way of creating shared values and norms between countrymen and the Fulani headsmen.

Source: ISD (Bagbara Tanko)