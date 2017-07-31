Ghana: Training Workshop for Information Officers

press release

The Ministry of Information on Thursday organized a two-day training workshop for Information Officers from the northern sector of the country in Kumasi.

The training programme was to build the capacity of the Information Officers to be able to disseminate information on government policies and programmes on all sectors of the economy.

The officers are expected to go back to their respective districts to engage with the people through town hall meetings and send feedback to government.

The workshop brought together 108 Regional and District Information Officers from the Upper East, Upper West, Northern, Brong Ahafo and Ashanti regions.

Resource persons from the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Office of the Vice President made presentations on government flagship programmes-- planting for food and jobs, Free Senior High School, one district one factory, one village one dam and the NEIP.

In his opening remarks, a Deputy Minister for Information in charge of operations, Perry Kwabla Okudzeto, underscored the need for information officers to propagate information on government policies and programmes.

The Deputy Minister noted that Information Officers were the central point with regard to information dissemination in the districts and must therefore, be abreast with policies and programmes of government. This, he said, would put them in a better position to be able to give out relevant information to the people on government programmes.

He indicated the ministry was working to ensure that Information Services Department was put on track to execute its mandate.

Source: ISD (Munira Karim)