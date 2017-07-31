Rwanda: Patriots Beat Reg to Win Hoops Playoff Finals

Patriots were on Saturday night crowned champions of the 2017 basketball playoffs after overcoming rivals Rwanda Energy Group (REG) 3-1 in the best-of-five finals series at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

After failed attempts in 2015 and 2016, Patriots bounced back from losing Game 1 (82-75) on July 14 to win the next three Games; 83-77 (July 15), 64-54 (July 28) and 56-52 respectively.

In Game 4 on Saturday, Rwanda international Kami Kabange scored a game high 21 points for REG, but it was not enough to save the day for Jean Bahufite's side.

Patriots' youngster, Sedar Sagamba scored 18 points, while Elie Kaje and team captain Aristide Mugabe added 12 and 10 points respectively as Henry Mwinuke's team completed a 3-1 series victory.

Last year's regular season league champions, Patriots, started off the game strongly taking the first quarter 16-14, but lost the second quarter 14-7 before recovering in second half to win the third and fourth quarters 15-11 and 18-15 respectively to wrap up a narrow 56-52 win.

Former champions Espoir claimed the third place at the expense of IPRC- Kigali.

Meanwhile, in the women's category, Charles Mbazumutima's APR sealed the title on Friday night after beating IPRC- South 68-66 in Game 4.

Kabange of REG and Sandra Kantore of APR women's basketball club were named the playoffs Most Valuable Players (MVP). Olivier Shyaka (359 points) of Espoir and Nicole Urwibutso (169 points) of UR- Huye Campus were top scorers.

Espoir's Armel Sangwa and The Hoops Rwanda's Hope Butera were voted most improved young players of the campaign. Both Patriots and APR walked away with a trophy, medals and Rwf 500,000 in prize money.

Men's team of the year: Aristide Mugabe (Patriots), Benjamin Mukengerwa (REG), Dieudonne Ndizeye (IPRC- Kigali), Olivier Shyaka (Espoir) and Kami Kabange.

Women's: Sandra Kantore (APR), Chloe Rothman (Ubumwe), Nicole Urwibutso (UR- Huye), Hope Butera (The Hoops Rwanda) and Charlotte Umugwaneza (APR).

Saturday

Men's finals: Game 4

REG 52-56 Patriots

Third place: Game 3

Espoir 80-73 IPRC- Kigali

Friday

Men's finals: Game 3

Patriots 74-64 REG

Women's finals: Game 4

IPRC- South 66-68 APR