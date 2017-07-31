Kenya: Chris Msando Was Tortured - Chebukati

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) wants the killers of ICT manager Chris Msando revealed.

Chairman Wafula Chebukati on Monday viewed the body of Mr Msando and said it was clear "he had been tortured".

'MURDER'

He termed the death as "murder" even as he agreed that post-mortem had to be carried to determine the cause of the death.

"We demand to know who killed him and why," Mr Chebukati said at City Mortuary in Nairobi.

The body was open for viewing immediately Mr Msando's family identified him on Monday.

It was later moved to Lee Funeral Home.

NECK

Mr Msando's body had visible injuries at the back and left side of his head and on the stomach.

Both hands had cut wounds and the family shares in Mr Chebukati's assertion that he was tortured.

The right hand was broken and the face had no injury but fresh blood was oozing from the nose

The neck also has many injuries.

