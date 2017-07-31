31 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Chris Msando Was Tortured - Chebukati

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stella Cherono

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) wants the killers of ICT manager Chris Msando revealed.

Chairman Wafula Chebukati on Monday viewed the body of Mr Msando and said it was clear "he had been tortured".

'MURDER'

He termed the death as "murder" even as he agreed that post-mortem had to be carried to determine the cause of the death.

"We demand to know who killed him and why," Mr Chebukati said at City Mortuary in Nairobi.

The body was open for viewing immediately Mr Msando's family identified him on Monday.

It was later moved to Lee Funeral Home.

NECK

Mr Msando's body had visible injuries at the back and left side of his head and on the stomach.

Both hands had cut wounds and the family shares in Mr Chebukati's assertion that he was tortured.

The right hand was broken and the face had no injury but fresh blood was oozing from the nose

The neck also has many injuries.

More follows.

Kenya

Polls Commission's ICT Director Found Dead

IEBC Director of ICT Chris Musando, who went missing on Friday, is dead. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.