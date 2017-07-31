Kenya: Michael Olunga Will Move in the Next 14 Days, Says Agent

Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga will have a new club in the next 14 days, his agent Blash Hossein said on Monday.

The 23-year-old is currently training with Chinese Super League (CSL) side Guizhou Zhicheng's reserve team after being sidelined in the first team owing to the country's foreign quota rule.

"That's not true. Still rumours but the move will happen this or next week. Russia or Germany I can tell you, the rest can be treated as reports for the moment," Hossein told Nation Sport.

Hossein, who represents the player on behalf of Sweden based agency Global Soccer Management, has in the meantime denied a tweet on Turkish Football handle that anticipated the striker's move to top tier side Osmanlispor FK.

"Kenya international Micheal Olunga nearing move to Osmanilispor. Transfer could be completed today," read the tweet posted on Monday.

French club Olympique Lyon were reportedly interested in the former Thika United, Tusker FC and Gor Mahia forward but could not agree on terms with his current club.

The 2015 Kenyan Premier League Player of the year, speaking to Nation off record, was optimistic of a move in the near future.