South Africa: SA 'A' Expect India 'A' Bounce Back

Reeza Hendricks delivered a blistering performance to take South Africa 'A' to victory against Afghanistan 'A' in their One-Day Triangular Series match in Pretoria on Sunday.

Hedndricks, 27, smashed his ninth List A ton to score an unbeaten 173 off 145 deliveries.

Hendricks and skipper Khaya Zondo (62 off 55 balls) stood in a 135-run fourth wicket partnership to set a daunting 336 and put Afghanistan 'A' under pressure.

"I'm pleased with my performance, it's always nice getting some runs, but more importantly contributing towards the team," said Hendricks after Sunday's 164-run win.

"We've got a lot of good guys in our team and it happens in a day where some of the guys put up their hand and luckily it was me."

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took 4/19 in his eight overs, while Dane Paterson and Dwaine Pretorius added 3/29 and 2/36 respectfully.

Afghanistan were eventually bowled out for 172 in 32.2 overs with SA 'A' recording their second bonus point win of the series.

Looking ahead to their next game against India 'A', Hendricks admitted that he expects Rahul Dravid's men to bounce back after sealing a two-wicket win last week.

"We know India will come back stronger after the first game," said Hendricks.

"We're not going to focus too much on them and obviously want to focus on our skills and what we need to do in the game.

"We'll just continue with our basics and skills and take it into the next game."

South Africa's next match against India will be on Thursday, August 3 in Pretoria.

South Africa 'A' one-day squad:

Khaya Zondo (Dolphins, captain), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Junior Dala (Titans), Henry Davids (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Aiden Markram (Titans), Mangaliso Mosehle (Highveld Lions), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Aaron Phangiso (Highveld Lions), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras)

Source: Sport24