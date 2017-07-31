Kenya: Doctors Want to Help End Nurses' Strike

Doctors have volunteered to mediate talks that will end the nurses' strike, which has paralysed health care at public hospitals.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union officials on Sunday said they will reach out to both the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) and the Council of Governors in a bid to bring them back to the negotiating table to resolve the stalemate.

"We want to mediate between KNUN and the county governments to see if they can get what they bargained for in the CBA (collective bargaining agreement)," Dr Samuel Oroko, the chairman of the doctors' union, said during a medical camp at the Lang'ata Women's Prison.

SALARY

About 26,000 nurses at public health institutions across the country went on strike on June 5, protesting against what they believe is a breach of the CBA they signed with the government.

The Health ministry has distanced itself from the standoff, saying county bosses have a duty to address the impasse.