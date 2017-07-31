Former Arandis mayor Daniel Muhuura defeated incumbent Philipus Heita to become Swapo's Erongo coordinator at the party's regional conference at Karibib on Saturday.

Muhuura and Heita were the only contenders for the position. Simon Tuhafeni, a Karibib councillor, and Paulus Kauhondamwa, who is the current coordinator of the Walvis Bay rural constituency and a Walvis Bay councillor, fell out as candidates.

Kauhondamwa withdrew, while Tuhafeni was disqualified by the presiding officer because he was not present at the conference to motivate his candidacy. The Namibian, however, understands from sources that Tuhafeni had withdrawn from the race prior to the conference, and that the presiding officer had not been made aware of this.

Of the 61 votes cast, Muhuura received 35 votes against 26 for Heita.

Delegates suggested that there was a fine line between being happy that Muhuura won, and being happy to see Heita go. What was apparent, though, was that Muhuura was seen as being capable of implementing branch resolutions, although he was warned against doing things to please some people, and to always focus on his mandate. Before the conference started, some sources said it would be "unthinkable" for Muhuura not to win as many felt Heita had lost focus. Ultimately, it was not a walkover for Muhuura, as many delegates still showed confidence in Heita.

After the vote, Heita accepted the outcome, and described his loss as a "privilege of party democracy at play".

"I have no complaints or doubts in the conference or the outcome, and I will work hand in hand with Muhuura to take the party forward," Heita stated. Muhuura said his relationship with Heita would remain good, and thanked him for the work he had done for the party.

"The conference was very clean. There was no dirty play, and I am grateful for the confidence the delegates showed in me. I come from Erongo, and I know the region, and the people of the region know me. Through hard work, I will promote unity and inclusivity in the party, and ensure that tribalism does not enter the party," pledged Muhuura.

He added that he will conduct familiarisation visits to district branches, and develop a workplan to ensure the implementation of party resolutions. His aim was also to reclaim the Daures constituency for Swapo during the next general elections.

The position of Erongo information and mobilisation officer was also considered "straightforward" by some.

Laina Shapange garnered the most votes (33) for the position, followed by Selma Ndjambula with 17 votes, and Sarah Elago with 10 votes.

The treasurer position was fiercely contested, and Hendrina Gebhardt snatched it with 23 votes from Walvis Bay management committee chairperson Tobias Nambala, who got 21 votes, and Phillipus Munenguni with 14 votes. Rosalia Andreas got only three votes.

Erongo governor Cleophas Mutjavikua and Linus Garoeb were nominated to the Swapo central committee, while Juuso Kambueshe was awarded the alternate spot. The female nominees for the central committee were Melanie Ndjago and Cornelia Basson.

There was frustration though at the start of the conference, and it was mainly blamed on a disorganised executive committee. The conference was supposed to start at 09h30 on Saturday, but only started in the afternoon after the executive committee deliberated all morning over the representation of executives from the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW).

The Namibian understands that some regional executive committee members questioned the involvement of NUNW representatives in regional decision-making structures.

"There were other officials who were not allowed to enter the conference. So, it was deliberated whether to allow the unionists or not. It was eventually decided to let them in, but this took all day, which was unfair to everyone," one delegate complained.

Voting only started after 17h00, and was completed by about 21h00 on Saturday.