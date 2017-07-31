Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarous Chakwera has said the party has resolved that it will direct the energies of the party entirely working towards the unity of the opposition movement in the run up to 2019 elections.

Chakwera was speaking in Nkhotakota at Old Airdrome on Saturday during a political rally which he brought together his party's vice president Richard Msowoya and new entrant Sidik Mia on same podium.

There has been fevered speculation that MCP is in cracks because Msowoya, who is also Speaker of Parliament, and Mia are fighting to be Chakwera's running mate in 2019 presidentia race under the nabber of MCP.

But Chakwera said members should concentrate on working for both the party's and country's unity and development.

He said the party is welcoming everyone who is against nepotism, regionalism and will be happy to see Malawi move out of poverty.

"There are some people who left the party but are returning now. They are like the biblical prodigal son. We need to embrace them because it means they have renewed their confidence in MCP.

"We should embrace 'one Malawi, one nation'. And one vision," said Chakwera.

In his remarks, Mia said there is no gulf between him and Msowoya, saying their relationship is cordial.

"People are saying I am talking bad about Richard Msowoya but he is my friend. He is the Speaker of Parliament of course but to me he is a good friend. If we are to battle then we will be battling in our family," Mia said amidst laughter from party members.

In his address. Msowoya welcomed Mia and others joining the MCP and told the gathering not to vote for the people who are currently stealing from them during the 2019 elections.

Msowoya said he was welcoming everyone joining MCP - leb by Shire Valley political giant Mia.

"I have deeo respect for all those that are joining our party led by Honourable Sidik Mia. It simply shows that they have confidence in MCP," said Msowoya.

Msowoya said in the 2019 elections, Malawians should be willing to reject corruption and poverty by voting a leadership with vision and clue on transforming the nation.

The MCP vice president and Speaker, claimed there ua cartel un the country that us holding taxpayers' money in their pockets "while people are wallowing in poverty and suffering."