Kenya: Police, Warriors March on in Men's Hockey League

League leaders Kenya Police and second-placed Butali Sugar Warriors won their final first leg matches of the 2017 Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League over the weekend. Police thrashed Parkroad Badgers 5-1 as Butali hit Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U) at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

At Menengai High School in Nakuru, champions Strathmore University Gladiators recorded a morale-boosting 5-2 win over Nakuru hockey club. The weekend results left Police top of the pile with 40 points, seven ahead of second-placed Butali.

It was the perfect result for Police coach Kenneth Kaunda, who was back in the technical bench for the first time in three months. The former international has missed a large part of the first leg due to illness and he watched in delight as his charges tore Badgers apart and end their first leg campaign unbeaten.

WOKILA SCORED

International Samuel Wokila fired Police ahead just at the end of the first quarter, firing a field goal past Badgers keeper Allan Keselwa. The second quarter was a physical affair with Badgers struggling to deal with their opponents' pace.

Two minutes to the end of the second quarter, winger Amos Barkibir exchanged passes with Calvin Kanu before dragging his shot to the bottom corner.

Police, the 2013 champions, upped the tempo in the third period as Badgers resorted to sitting back. The law enforcers made in three on 32 minutes as Titus Kimutai scored his first goal of the season after nice layoff from international Willis Okeyo.

The fourth goal was scored by Felix Okoth in the 41st minute and Kenya Police skipper of the day and Samuel Oungo scored the fifth from a penalty stroke. Parkroad replied with a consolation goal by Ian Langat in the 55th minute.

Kaunda believes his charges will be under pressure to repeat their heroics in the second leg but believes they are up to the challenge.

"I think we have been excellent in this first half of the season and totally deserve to be top. We now go and recharge our energies and do it all over again after one month," Kaunda said.

Butali, had earlier reduced the deficit to four points after a clinical display against KCA-U. Goals from Derrick Kuloba, Constance Wakhura and the returning Zack Aura gave the 2015 league winners the three points.