Kenya: Attack on DP Home Raises Key Questions

editorial

After the guns have fallen silent, hard questions must be asked about the truth and motive of Saturday's attack on Deputy President William Ruto's rural home in Uasin Gishu County.

The script was incredible and has left many Kenyans puzzled.

That a lone raider wielding only a machete happened at the DP's residence, attacked an armed security officer, grabbed his gun, burst into the compound, and held out against the dreaded General Service Unit personnel for about 20 hours, is beyond comprehension.

The whole episode smacks of dereliction of duty and sheer incompetence.

The DP's home is a highly guarded place, second only to the President's.

OVERPOWER SECURITY

It is inconceivable that anyone could so casually walk in, overpower security and engage them for hours, even with the reinforcement by a contingent of a special squad.

How prepared are the security officers guarding top government officials? What is the speed of response?

What was the motive of the attack? How could one person put a large contingent of specially trained security officers under siege for hours?

Indeed, the matter has consumed the public's mind with several theories being bandied around.

The explanations by Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Rift Valley regional coordinator Wanyama Musiambo do not make sense.

RIDICULOUS NARRATIVES

They bring to mind the ridiculous narratives by top government officials during the 2013 Westgate terror attack that left 67 dead and scores injured.

The context is particularly critical here. It is only one week to the elections and tension is fever pitch.

Such attacks could add to the tension and send ominous signals. They do not portend well for the elections and the country, at large.

Notably, Mr Ruto has categorically stated that the attackers will not succeed in creating tension.

In other words, the attack was intended to sow seeds of discord and disharmony in this last stretch to the poll. Mr Boinnet and his top security officers must explain to Kenyans what actually happened, how many people were involved and motive of the attack. They must give an assurance of the safety of citizens and the nation.