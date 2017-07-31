Kenya: ODM Alleges Diversion Tactics in Sugoi Raid

The Orange Democratic Movement has raised suspicions over the attack on Deputy President William Ruto's Sugoi home.

Party chairman John Mbadi on Sunday claimed the attack could have been planned by the government so that similar attacks on Opposition leaders' homes cannot be blamed on anybody.

"ODM party is calling on Kenyans to treat the attack on Mr Ruto's home with a lot of suspicion.

"It could be preparation for future attacks on homes of other leaders in the country," Mr Mbadi claimed.

GUARDS

Speaking in Ndhiwa Township, the Suba South MP said Mr Ruto's home is highly guarded and no Kenyan could dare attack.

"No Kenyan can attack Mr Ruto's home. It has never happened in the history of the country," he said.

The politician's sentiments were echoed by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma and Senator Moses Kajwang' who accused the Jubilee government of stage-managing the attack to attract public sympathy and divert attention of Kenyans from the voter rigging claims raised by the Opposition.

RIGGING

Mr Kaluma argued that attempts to divert attention of Kenyans from issues of election preparedness will not succeed.

"We tell Kenyans to focus on claims raised by Mr (Raila) Odinga on a plot by the military to rig elections," he said.

The MP asked security agents to come clean on the matter and explain to Kenyans what was happening in Mr Ruto's home.