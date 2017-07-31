Namibia: Economic Freedom Young People's Obligation

The Affirmative Repositioning movement's leader, Job Amupanda, says young people have an obligation to achieve economic freedom.

He said this to about 400 young people at AR's generational assembly at the International University of Management campus over the weekend. The assembly was to draw up possible solutions which will form part of the first-ever "national youth manifesto" (NYM) to be implemented over the next 10 years.

The proposed youth manifesto would have three pillars - political, social and economic transformation. The youth would demand a presidential age limit; a one-digit interest rate for first-time home buyers and a building society, amongst others.

The youths also proposed a minimum education requirement for parliamentarians and a future generations fund, to receive money from the national budget.

Amupanda said government has no strategic plan to address problems facing the youth. Therefore, young people as the future of the country must not wait for politicians to deliver economic freedom.

"If you send a second-generation political freedom fighter to deliver economic freedom, it will never happen. We, therefore, need to be able to identify ourselves as the third generation, and our mission is to solve the remaining contradiction, which is economic freedom," Amupanda said.

He added that the youth must make use of the spaces provided, such as in political parties and the National Youth Council, in order to ensure that the said transformation is implemented.

"We will march to parliament, and we will demand that politicians make the changes we want. Today, we have free education, but we still have illiterate people in Cabinet. Things are going to change," he stressed.

The keynote speaker at the event, reverend Lukas Katenda, said young people first need to unite in order to achieve their goals of economic freedom.

Land activist Dimbulukeni Nauyoma said the resolutions reached at the assembly will form part of the NYM, and that there will be a team of 20 activists to consolidate the outcomes and monitor all activities related to the implementation of the youth manifesto until the next review.

He added that regional teams will be mobilising support for the youth manifesto.

"There will be mass actions to enforce and demand the implementation of the NYM. It is after these efforts that collective national mass action will be embarked upon," said Nauyoma.