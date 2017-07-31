Namibia: Stop Actions Which Threaten Peace - Geingob

President Hage Geingob has urged Namibians to stop practices which might endanger the peace and stability the country's liberation heroes fought for, and to find solutions to problems as a united nation.

Geingob made these remarks on Saturday when he officiated at the 2017 Masubia cultural festival, which is being held under the theme "Tuvahamwina, Tulivumbe", which means building together as one people.

"After 27 years of independence, it is incumbent on all Namibians to distance themselves from ideas, attitudes and practices that will undo the progress that we have made over the years. Yes, we are aware that despite the many successes we have had, problems remain, which we should commit to tackle as a united people. Let us, therefore, find common cause by uniting to solve our problems through tangible and long-lasting solutions in the spirit of Harambee," he stressed.

Geingob then quoted pan-Africanist icon Kwame Nkrumah, saying "It is clear that we must find African solutions to our problems, and that this can only be found in African unity. Divided, we are weak; united, Africa could become one of the greatest forces for good in the world."

The President furthermore urged the nation to show respect to traditional authorities.

"I would like to call on all Namibians to treat our traditional authorities with respect. Likewise, our traditional authorities should practise fair and inclusive leadership, in which no member of the community should feel left out. Let us all learn to co-exist, and thereby shore up the boundaries of our Namibian house against any and all retrogressive forces. The Namibian house should be defined by cultural harmony and regional goodwill, instead of discord, tribalism and regionalism."

Traditional leader Kisco Liswani III said at the same event that he had noticed a very worrisome trend about the lack of respect by young people towards their elders.

"Allow me to talk of the erosion of respect for the elders among our young people. It is very disturbing that we observe that insulting the elderly is becoming the order of the day, particularly among the people involved in politics. We can surely engage each other and debate issues of national interest without being disrespectful towards each other," he stated.

Liswani also urged other traditional leaders in the country to step up the inculcation of moral and ethical values of respect, humility and obedience among young people in society as they are the leaders of tomorrow.