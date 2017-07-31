Namibia: Final Blow Against Severe Stock Theft Sentences

An attempt to make severe prescribed prison terms for livestock thieves part of the law in Namibia finally ended in failure after the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the mandatory sentences were unconstitutional.

With its ruling, the country's top court endorsed an earlier High Court judgement in which the two heaviest types of sentences prescribed for stock theft were declared unconstitutional.

The prescribed 20 or 30 years' imprisonment stipulated in an amendment to the Stock Theft Act of 1990 were disproportionate, and amounted to cruel, degrading and inhuman treatment, which is prohibited by the Constitution, Chief Justice Peter Shivute said in the Supreme Court's judgement.

With the prescribed sentences, the legislature effectively obliged courts to impose grossly disproportionate sentences for crimes that did not warrant such severe sentences, the Chief Justice remarked.

Chief Justice Shivute also commented: "Although property is worthy of protection, it is inimical to the Constitution and the values underpinning it to afford property greater and more aggressive protection than that afforded to human life."

The Supreme Court's judgement dealt with an appeal that the prosecutor general lodged after the High Court in March 2011 declared the 20-year and 30-year mandatory minimum sentences unconstitutional.

After being controversially amended, the Stock Theft Act stipulated that people convicted of stealing livestock - poultry excepted - valued at more than N$500 had to be sentenced to at least 20 years' imprisonment without the option of a fine, and that people convicted of stock theft for a second or subsequent time had to be sentenced to not less than 30 years' imprisonment, also without the option of a fine.

"There is no correlation between the crime and the sentence, particularly the value of stock," the Chief Justice stated.

The constitutionality of the prescribed sentences was challenged by two prison inmates who experienced the effect of the sentences first-hand after they were found guilty of stock theft.

Willem Peter, who was convicted of poaching one cow, was sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment in December 2009. He had also been found guilty of stock theft previously.

The second inmate, Protasius Daniel, received a 20-year jail term in November 2007. Daniel was sentenced after he admitted that he had stolen nine goats, valued at N$4 450. All of the goats were recovered and returned to their owner within a few hours of the theft.

While the 20-year and 30-year minimum sentences have now finally been struck down, the Stock Theft Act still prescribes a mandatory prison sentence for stealing livestock valued at more than N$500, and for stock thieves who are repeat offenders.

The law also continues to stipulate that any first-time offender convicted of stealing livestock valued at less than N$500 has to be sentenced to at least two years' imprisonment.

The prosecutor general was represented by George Coleman when the appeal was argued. Norman Tjombe represented Peter and Daniel.