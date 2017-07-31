Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Principle Secretary, Kiswell Dakamau has warned contractors who delay completion of projects saying it will no longer require their services.

Dakamau warned the contractors Friday after inspecting Nkhatabay market and bus depot currently under construction.

He said government was concerned with the delay in completing projects like the Nkhatabay new market and bus depot and Karonga and Rumphi stadiums.

The new Nkhatabay market and bus depot worth K493 million were supposed to be completed by 30th December, 2016.

"Government is not happy with contractors who delay completing projects within the agreed period. This has got a cost implication which is not good to government and the donors.

"I warn all contractors who delay in completing projects that government will no longer require their services," Dakamau threatened.

The projects in Nkhatabay and the other districts are being implemented with funds from the Local Development Fund (LDF).

In response, Tapita Building Contractors' Contracts Director, Saidi Millias assured the Principle Secretary that the two facilities in Nkhatabay would be completed by 15th August, 2017.

"We have run out of money to complete the remaining work but on Wednesday next week we are meeting LDF officials; and from there, the whole work will be done," assured Millias.