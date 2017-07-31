31 July 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Jarman to Defend Continental Title in Botswana

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — Namibian World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Welterweight Pan African titleholder Anthony Jarmann, is to put his belt on the line with a tie against Tanzania challenger Hassan Mwakinyo, next week Tuesday, 08 August 2017.

The bout will be staged at the Grand Palm Hotel Casino and Convention Resort in Gaberone, Botswana.

Fox Sports in conjunction with Namibian boxing enterprise Kinda Promotions will be hosting the much-anticipated Boxing Bonanza in neigbouring Botswana.

Another Namibian boxer Rafael Iita, will also fight on the under card bouts for the vacant International Lightweight title against Vuzi Zwane from South Africa.

An appetizing menu is on display with some of the finest fighters pound for pound in the business on display.

International Super Featherweight Contest - 4 Rounds

Tshephang Babui vs Dario Familia

Botswana South Africa

International Lightweight Contest - 4 Rounds

Steven Bagwasi vs Brandon Bocking

Botswana South Africa

International Lightweight Contest - 4 Rounds

Kutlwano Ogaketse vs Vusi Zwane

Botswana South Africa

International Super Lightweight Contest - 6 Rounds

Rafael Iita vs Dennis Okoth

Namibia Kenya

WBA Pan African Super Welterweight Title - 12 Rounds

Anthony Jarmann vs Hassan Mwakinyo

Namibia Champion Tanzania Challenger

WBA Pan African Super Middleweight Title - 12 Rounds

Patrick Mukala vs Daniel Wanyonyi

Namibia

Over 38,000 Humans Trafficked Worldwide Annually

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM)'s global database has revealed that IOM has assisted 38,647 victims… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.