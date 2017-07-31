Windhoek — Namibian World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Welterweight Pan African titleholder Anthony Jarmann, is to put his belt on the line with a tie against Tanzania challenger Hassan Mwakinyo, next week Tuesday, 08 August 2017.

The bout will be staged at the Grand Palm Hotel Casino and Convention Resort in Gaberone, Botswana.

Fox Sports in conjunction with Namibian boxing enterprise Kinda Promotions will be hosting the much-anticipated Boxing Bonanza in neigbouring Botswana.

Another Namibian boxer Rafael Iita, will also fight on the under card bouts for the vacant International Lightweight title against Vuzi Zwane from South Africa.

An appetizing menu is on display with some of the finest fighters pound for pound in the business on display.

International Super Featherweight Contest - 4 Rounds

Tshephang Babui vs Dario Familia

Botswana South Africa

International Lightweight Contest - 4 Rounds

Steven Bagwasi vs Brandon Bocking

Botswana South Africa

International Lightweight Contest - 4 Rounds

Kutlwano Ogaketse vs Vusi Zwane

Botswana South Africa

International Super Lightweight Contest - 6 Rounds

Rafael Iita vs Dennis Okoth

Namibia Kenya

WBA Pan African Super Welterweight Title - 12 Rounds

Anthony Jarmann vs Hassan Mwakinyo

Namibia Champion Tanzania Challenger

WBA Pan African Super Middleweight Title - 12 Rounds

Patrick Mukala vs Daniel Wanyonyi