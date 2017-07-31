Malawi: All Set for National Breastfeeding Week Launch in Balaka

Lilongwe — Balaka District isset to launch the national week of breastfeeding that will kick off on August 1, 2017.

Balaka District was chosen to host the event after Balaka District Hospital was awarded as the best hospital in terms of breastfeeding.

In an interview on Sunday, Balaka District Hospital Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mercy Nyirenda, told Malawi News Agency (MANA) that Balaka District Hospital performed exceptionally because of team work.

She said, "Effective breastfeeding is not a single woman's responsibility; we have the community workers such as the Health Care Workers who were trained and assist the communities on a number of health issues including breastfeeding."

Nyirenda said the Balaka District Health Office (DHO) enforced integrated maternal and new born heath services through which health workers were trained about breastfeeding.

"Under normal circumstances; once a baby is born, within 30 minutes the baby should be introduced to breast feeding. Additionally, the woman is told to exclusively breastfeed her baby for six months and later introduce the baby to other supplementary foods until the baby is two years old," the PRO said.

Among other activities lined up for the day, there will be a quiz where breastfeeding mothers at the hospital will be asked questions and rewarded when they get correct answers.

The Minister of Health, who will be the guest of honor at the event, will tour the hospital to appreciate services being offered.