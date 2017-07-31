31 July 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan: President Orders Govt Officials to Surrender Bodyguards Drawn From Army

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: J. Patinkin/VOA
Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar
By Joseph Oduha

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has ordered all top government officials to immediately surrender bodyguards drawn from the army.

Information Minister Michael Makuei who delivered the presidential directive said that state constitutional post-holders will be expected to use the police for security rather than

soldiers from the Sudan People's Liberation Army.

Order

"Anybody with bodyguards from SPLA should surrender them immediately," said Mr Makuei. "Instead of using the army for protection, it should be released to perform its duties. All ministers and other officials are directed to act accordingly," the order reads.

Mr Makuei said that the presidential order was discussed and endorsed by the Council of Ministers at a meeting on July 28.

He said that the majority of top government officials in South Sudan were guarded by the soldiers instead of the police.

According to the Minister, the police are the only section in the security sector mandated to guard constitutional post-holders, and that SPLA's main duty is to protect the nation from foreign aggression.

More on This

Division in Machar Team Threatens Entebbe Deal

Even as the three major warring factions of the Sudan Peoples Liberation Movement finally signed a reconciliation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.