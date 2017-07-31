South Sudan: President Orders Govt Officials to Surrender Bodyguards Drawn From Army

Photo: J. Patinkin/VOA

Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has ordered all top government officials to immediately surrender bodyguards drawn from the army.

Information Minister Michael Makuei who delivered the presidential directive said that state constitutional post-holders will be expected to use the police for security rather than

soldiers from the Sudan People's Liberation Army.

Order

"Anybody with bodyguards from SPLA should surrender them immediately," said Mr Makuei. "Instead of using the army for protection, it should be released to perform its duties. All ministers and other officials are directed to act accordingly," the order reads.

Mr Makuei said that the presidential order was discussed and endorsed by the Council of Ministers at a meeting on July 28.

He said that the majority of top government officials in South Sudan were guarded by the soldiers instead of the police.

According to the Minister, the police are the only section in the security sector mandated to guard constitutional post-holders, and that SPLA's main duty is to protect the nation from foreign aggression.