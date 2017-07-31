Mauritius: Leading Experts Share Latest Insights On Management, Prevention and Control of Diabetes

press release

Some 200 leading experts in the field of diabetes gathered from 28 to 30 July 2017 at the Intercontinental Mauritius Resort in Balaclava for a three-day International Conference on diabetes and associated diseases to take stock of the latest technological and medical advances as well as the medical innovation in every aspect of diabetes.

The event was organised by the Dasman Diabetes Institute from Kuwait, the World Community on Prevention of Diabetes Foundation from Spain, the Diabetes Foundation Mauritius, and the Ministry of Health and Quality of Life. Participants included representatives of the public and private sectors, tertiary institutions, and non-governmental organisations.

Participants discussed current issues and latest evidence-based best practices for the practical management, prevention and control of diabetes and its complications. The conference also served as a platform for building strategic alliance among health professionals from various parts of the world. Such alliance aims at shaping up the momentum for defining and implementing new procedures for tangible outcomes in the management of diabetes and its associated diseases.

A Mauritius Call for Action was adopted at the end of the meeting. It identifies key strategies and commitments urgently required for planning and implementing national diabetes, cardiovascular and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) prevention and control programmes. The issues in the Call for Action will be integrated in the various projects to be implemented by the Ministry of Health and Quality of Life in its fight against diabetes.

Opening ceremony of International Conference on diabetes

The following eminent personalities addressed the gathering at the opening of the meeting on 28 July 2017: the Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Dr Anwar Husnoo; the Honorary President of the International Diabetes Federation, Professor of Diabetes at Monash University and former Director Emeritus of Baker IDI Heart and Diabetes Institute, Professor Paul Zimmet; and the Chief Scientific Officer at Dasman Diabetes Institute in Kuwait and Professor Emeritus of Public Health of the University of Helsinki in Finland, Professor Jaakko Tuomilehto.

The Minister recalled that diabetes is currently classified as a pandemic affecting all countries with the number of people with Type 2 diabetes worldwide in the age group 20 to 79 years estimated at 415 million. Speaking on diabetes prevalence in the African region, Dr Husnoo stated that the figure stood at 7.1% in 2014 and was expected to double by 2025. He added that the economic burden of diabetes in Africa, which was USD 19.45 billion in the year 2015, is expected to soar to USD 59 billion by 2030 if left unchecked.

As for Mauritius, the Minister pointed out that the International Diabetes Federation ranked the country as the highest in Africa and the third highest in the world in terms of diabetes prevalence which stood at 22.8% in 2015. Dr Husnoo however stressed that the National NCD survey 2015 had shown some positive trends with a halt in the rise of diabetes, a decrease in the prevalence of hypertension, a decrease in the prevalence of smoking and an increase in the number of people undertaking sufficient physical activity. He was resolute that it was time for urgent action not only to ensure that the health system can appropriately manage and treat patients but also because those affected by diabetes are in productive phase of their life.