Kenya: Centurions Lift Kanbis

A century apiece from Ramesh Mepani and Nelson Odhiambo on Sunday steered Kanbis to a 161-run victory over Nairobi Gymkhana in a Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Super League match at Eastleigh Secondary School.

At Sikh Union, Swamibapa (274 for 8 in 50 overs) beat Sikh Union (266 all out in 49.5 overs) by eight runs.

At Eastleigh, Mepani was unbeaten on 103 which came off 87 deliveries that included 10 fours and two sixes.

Odhiambo, meanwhile, top scored for Kanbis with 136 off 138 balls with nine fours and two sixes in Kanbis' innings of 310 for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 50 overs.

The duo shared a sixth wicket stand of 211, the best partnership for the side.

Vinod Rabadia (17) and Rakep Patel (13) were the other batsmen who posted double digit figures with Martin Okoth (2/70) Gymkhana's main wicket taker.

Peter Koech (1/45), Dominic Wesonga (1/59) and Lucas Oluoch (1/79) also took wickets.

In reply, Gymkhana were all out for 149 with 75 balls in hand. Dominic Wesonga was Gymkhana's highest runs getter with an unbeaten 77 off 97 balls with 10 fours.