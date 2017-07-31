30 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Centurions Lift Kanbis

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Mwangi

A century apiece from Ramesh Mepani and Nelson Odhiambo on Sunday steered Kanbis to a 161-run victory over Nairobi Gymkhana in a Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Super League match at Eastleigh Secondary School.

At Sikh Union, Swamibapa (274 for 8 in 50 overs) beat Sikh Union (266 all out in 49.5 overs) by eight runs.

At Eastleigh, Mepani was unbeaten on 103 which came off 87 deliveries that included 10 fours and two sixes.

Odhiambo, meanwhile, top scored for Kanbis with 136 off 138 balls with nine fours and two sixes in Kanbis' innings of 310 for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 50 overs.

The duo shared a sixth wicket stand of 211, the best partnership for the side.

Vinod Rabadia (17) and Rakep Patel (13) were the other batsmen who posted double digit figures with Martin Okoth (2/70) Gymkhana's main wicket taker.

Peter Koech (1/45), Dominic Wesonga (1/59) and Lucas Oluoch (1/79) also took wickets.

In reply, Gymkhana were all out for 149 with 75 balls in hand. Dominic Wesonga was Gymkhana's highest runs getter with an unbeaten 77 off 97 balls with 10 fours.

Kenya

Team Excavates Remains of People of Chinese Descent

A team consisting of archaeologists from the United States, China and Kenya has excavated skeletons of people determined… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.