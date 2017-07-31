Zimbabwe: Python Skin Belt Lands Man in Jail

A Harare man who was arrested while selling a python skin belt at Budiriro 1 shops in Harare was on Friday sentenced to nine years in prison. Kingstone Gwenzi (29) pleaded guilty to possession of a python skin in contravention of the Parks and Wildlife Act.

In mitigation, he said he was not the owner of the belt. Harare magistrate Ms Nomsa Sabarauta sentenced Gwenzi to the nine mandatory years after finding him liable.

Prosecutor Ms Francesca Mukumbiri told the court that on July 12 this year, detectives from the Minerals and Border Control Unit received a tip-off that Gwenzi was in possession of a python skin belt and was looking for a buyer.

Police officers spotted Gwenzi at Budiriro 1 shops where he was looking for buyers.

The court heard that the police officers introduced themselves before searching Gwenzi and found the python skin belt in his bag. Gwenzi failed to provide a permit authorising him to possess the python skin belt.

The court heard that the python skin was worth $2 000 took it to the National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority of Zimbabwe.