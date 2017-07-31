President Edgar Lungu's political advisor Kaizar Zulu has sent a veiled attack at expelled PF Roan member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili accusing him of abusing party campaign material during the 2016 general elections.

Kambwili was recently expelled from the ruling party for harbouring presidential ambitions which he intended to put in full drive ahead of the 2021 polls. The PF was already propping Pres. Lungu and provided no room for the likes of Kambwili to challenge the top post.

The outspoken lawmaker has gone in high gear attacking the ruling party officials some of whom he has accused of corruption.

But Kaizar Zulu, a top State House aide, is not taking the pot shots easily and responded suggesting the Luanshya native was allegedly dropped from the PF campaign team after he used a helicopter to move from his residence to a campaign rally.

"Zulu Siera Papa Yankee Echo - was withdrawn from the field due to ABUSE. You can't fly a helicopter from home in Roan to Mpatamato market in the name of campaigning for Edgar C Lungu when you know You didn't pay for the helicopter nor the fuel.

"DON'T CLAIM WHAT YOU DID NOT DO. Period!," Kaizar writes.

The State House official is not new to controversy and has often clashed with other operatives for his aggressive and sometimes pompous demeanor.