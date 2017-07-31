Kenyatta Challenges Odinga to Explain His Plan for Kenya

Narok — President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged his opponent Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) to explain his plans for Kenya instead of engaging in blame games and claims of election rigging.

He said the opposition candidate should stop employing the politics of threats and should instead explain how he plans to build on the progress Kenya has achieved in the last four years.

The President said the opposition should stop coming up with false claims of rigging every day and should instead explain their vision which is not yet clear to Kenyans even though the election is only days away.

The opposition coalition has presented to Kenyans two separate documents, competing as manifestos, but which have 41 inconsistencies.

"Our opponents have no credible agenda for Kenya. They cannot tell us they will deliver change when they failed to achieve anything meaningful when they were running the government," said the President.

The President, who spoke when he visited Trans Nzoia, Kericho and Narok counties, said those in the opposition want power for its sake and do not have the interest of Kenyans at heart.

He said unlike the opposition candidate, he has presented a credible action plan that has measurable objectives to create more jobs for the youth and lower prices for Kenyans.

He said the Jubilee Administration will achieve the goals of creating more jobs and lowering prices by building on the foundations for progress it has laid down in the last four years.

The Jubilee Government has created over 2.4 million jobs in the last four years and plans to create an additional 6.5 million in the next five years.

"We have achieved a lot of progress in the last four years but there is much work to be done and that is why I am urging Kenyans to allow us to continue with the work we have started," said the President when he spoke in Nairegie Enkare.

The President urged voters to turn out in large numbers to re-elect the Jubilee Administration so that Kenyans are not taken back by an opposition that lacks a clear vision.

"We want to continue with the work we are doing, We have built the SGR that will pass through Naivasha, Narok, Bomet and Kisumu," said the President at Kapkatet, Kericho County.

The President said the leading figures in the opposition have had previous opportunities to serve the country but they failed to deliver anything tangible that will make Kenyans vote for them.

Deputy President William Ruto said the choice Kenyans have to make on August 8 will be between the development achievements of Jubilee and the empty rhetoric of the opposition.

He said the contest is between the Jubilee Administration's action plan to create prosperity and the opposition's propaganda.

"Our aim as Jubilee is to transform the lives of Kenyans through initiation of projects that have direct impact on their lives. But if you ask our opponents the plans they have, they will only tell you

they want to remove Jubilee from power," said the DP at Kapkatet in Kericho County.

The Deputy President told security agencies to continue securing the country because it is their constitutional responsibility and they should not be distracted by opposition propaganda.

"We are telling our security officers to continue securing our country. That is your duty and responsibility as stated in the Constitution, "said the DP.

The DP said the opposition should present ideas that can convince Kenyans instead of engaging in constant propaganda.

He said the opposition knows it cannot win the election and that is why they come up with a new thing to blame every day.

"First it was the IEBC commissioners, then it was the BVR, then it was the presidential vote tallying. Now they are blaming the security forces," said the DP.

He said the opposition was not a viable alternative because they are owned by corruption cartels that are even credited for authoring the manifesto that the opposition's presidential candidate presented to Kenyans.

The President and his deputy wrapped their Saturday campaigns that took him to three counties with a call for Kenyans to vote for progress.