The 'reformed' Patriotic Front renegade Mile Sampa has said President Edgar Lungu is not a dictator as is widely suggested by his opponents.

Sampa, whose political career nose dived after his attempt to contest the Patriotic Front presidency flopped, says interacting with President Lungu gives him the reason to vouch for the Head of State.

The former Matero MP says while he is concentrating on his PHD programme, he felt compelled to share some wisdom with Chishimba Kambwili and Mwenya Musenge.

Sampa is defending President Lungu in the wake of the expulsion of Roan MP Kambwili and Mwenya Musenge.

"My first central committe meeting under President Lungu as chairman took over 8 hours as he allowed everyone to talk and express their opinion before taking a consesus position on a matter. My immediate impression then and still now is that he is a democrat and not a dictator. His decisions are a summation of the majority in a group of authority," Sampa narrates.

After leaving PF, Sampa formed the defunct United Democratic Front which went under in less than two years. At its height, the UDF partnered with the UPND to challenge President Lungu and the Patriotic Front in the 2016 general elections.

READ MILES SAMPA'S RECENT POLITICAL STATEMENT

Have had a few queries or distortions lately on my political standing and wish to clarify and make my position firmed. I am PF now but serving a 3 years suspension. This means I am collectively supportive of all decisions made by the Party and by the President.

At the moment I am busy with personal errands and school as I seek my PHD (opted for non honorary).

My take on the unfortunate subject of my brothers Hon Chishimba Kambwili and Hon Mwenya Musenge is that they should pause, take time and reflect. As history may have it, the two were about the most vicious advising me a few years ago to remain in PF after I hade made some emotional and irrational decisions aginst the Party.

Armed with their couseling then, I genuinely wish to reciprocate and give them similar advice. I submit to them that they be remorseful, meek and seek reconciliation with PF and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. Chances are that they too may be given a 3 years leave of absence in which there is much to learn from once in isolation. The alternative routes they may wish to embark on are hardly ideal and not worth venturing into. I speak from experience and as they say "ukushusha ilungu; kwendamo" elo " ukwali insoke takwafwile bantu".

I have also come to learn that in politics, there is no accounting terms such FIFO( First In First Out) or LIFO (Last In, First Out) and LILO ( Last In Last Out). It's the best player of the moment according to the coach that makes the team but that does not mean those on the bench or those substituted cannot play on another day.

As CK has loudly proclaimed, 'loyalty defines a man', I have come to learn further that ' patience defines a man' as well. Your loyalty and patience should be with PF and President Lungu both in your good or rough times.

In short, politics at whatever level is therefore all about loyalty, patience and discipline.

As for me and anyone that so believed or still believes in me, let's build loyalty towards PF and President Edgar Changwa Lungu now and for however many years to come. I have also come to learn from experience that President Lungu is a loving, forgiving man and is the President of PF and Zambia because of his historic Loyalty, Patience and Discipline.

Miles Sampa

Former Matero MP and former UDF.