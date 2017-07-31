Photo: The Herald

First Lady Grace Mugabe chats with daughter Bona (file photo).

The police should by now have arrested Grace for urging President Robert Mugabe to name a successor, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veteran's Association (ZNLWA) secretary general, Victor Matemadanda, said.

Matemadanda said if the application of the law was uniform by now police from the Law and Order would have stormed the State House and arrested Grace Mugabe for her utterances.

He said the First Lady must shut up as she has no stake in political affairs of the country adding that her only stake was being married to President Robert Mugabe.

The ZNLWA executive member said Grace Mugabe must also be reminded that Mugabe's word is not "final".

His comments came after the First Lady told the Zanu PF Women's League that she was ready to support her husband's successor and that his word would be final.

Addressing journalists in Harare Friday, the ZNLWVA secretary general said the freedom fighters hoped that Grace would he nabbed just as they were arrested last year.

The War Veterans executive members were arrested after they released a communique breaking their ties with Mugabe calling on him to step down.

"If the application of the law is uniform one or two scenarios should have happened by now," Matemadanda said.

"The First Lady should be arrested or the expulsion and the suspensions of the provincial youths chairpersons and ourselves should be declared null and void."

He added, "They (the provincial youths chairpersons) should go and lead their provinces and the War Veterans executive must be in the next Zanu PF Central Committee meeting because we have not committed any offence."

"Never mind that someone said we have no po0litical role in this country; if we had no political role we wouldn't have sacrificed our lives," said the ZNLWVA secretary general.

Matemadanda added, "The same offence was committed by the Rtd Col Tshinga Dube, (War Vet Minister) and he must be fired because he said Mugabe must appoint a successor."

Commenting on whether they would support Mnangagwa if Mugabe named him successor, Matemadanda said there was no such provision in the Constitution of the ruling party.

"It will never happen because it is morally wrong, constitutionally wrong and legally unacceptable."