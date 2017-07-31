29 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: U.S. Ambassador Urges for Peaceful Kenya Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure next month's general election is credible.

He was speaking when he joined the Shining Hope for Communities, a Non Governmental Organization in advocating for peaceful elections during a peace procession in Nairobi's Kibera slum.

"It is very important that these elections be free, fair, credible and peaceful it's good to see the people here in Kibera joined by other people in the country to commit themselves to peaceful elections," said Godec.

Locals who spoke during the peace caravan urged Kenyans to respect the outcome of the poll and not to accept being used by politicians for their selfish gains.

"At the end of the day politics will go and people will remain and when caught in a scuffle a politician will not rescue you can be caught, you can be hurt or even be killed and its only your people who will cry for you so am begging the people of Kibera to maintain peace during and after elections am also asking the politicians to stop inciting people to fight," said Hassan.

The event was organized by Kennedy Odede who is also the founder of Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO).

"This is the message that Kibera is speaking we are peaceful and we want peaceful elections and we believe that the elections will be credible so all these people here have come to show the world that we are one and we are not going to be divided by politicians I want to tell our people that election will come and go we want to remain one family as we have always coexisted," said Odede.

Kenya

Team Excavates Remains of People of Chinese Descent

A team consisting of archaeologists from the United States, China and Kenya has excavated skeletons of people determined… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.