The Roads Contractor Company (RCC) remains in limbo while concerns grow in the works ministry that a clique of ministers is working to orchestrate the shutting down of the parastatal at all costs.

The RCC earlier this year requested a government bailout of N$300 million in order to continue operating, but this request provided the nine ministries an opening to push for its closure, which could lead to 400 jobs being lost.

The closure of the RCC was proposed by public enterprises minister Leon Jooste and endorsed by the Cabinet committee on treasury two weeks ago. Works minister Alpheus !Naruseb strongly opposed Jooste's proposal, maintaining that closure would be more costly than rescuing the entity.

The recommendation by the Cabinet treasury committee was submitted to the Cabinet committee on overall policy and priorities, chaired by President Hage Geingob, on Wednesday.

Five officials privy to that meeting have, however, given The Namibian differing versions of the discussions which transpired.

The group of ministers pushing for the RCC's closure said the Geingob-headed committee decided to restructure the RCC, place it under judicial management, and eventually close it.

But officials against the closure said the committee decided that closing the company was not an option.

A minister who pushed for the RCC's shutdown told The Namibian last week that political leaders appear to be cautiously circling the RCC issue without decisive intervention.

Another official close to the President said it could be that Geingob was considering the political impact of laying off 400 workers, especially in a Swapo congress year, which could have serious repercussions.

Attorney general Sacky Shanghala, who two weeks ago agreed to closing the RCC, wrote a legal opinion which apparently favours closing the entity.

Shanghala submitted the opinion, dated 27 July 2017, to the Cabinet committee on overall priorities - a day after the President met the committee to discuss the RCC's fate.

"The RCC is needed. What is not needed is a full-blown government road construction company, tendering side-by-side with local firms as well as foreign firms for large road and civil construction projects," Shanghala wrote.

Oberservers, however, warn that closing down the RCC could open the floodgates for 'briefcase' companies to benefit from road building contracts, and to cheaply snap up RCC assets.

Shanghala, a millionaire businessman turned chief government lawyer, said there was a need for an emergency and rapid-response road maintenance entity that would automatically get tenders from the state to repair potholes and regrade gravel and sand roads.

"I disagree that it should return into the public service," he wrote.

According to Shanghala, nothing stops government from laying off redundant staff, "assuming it is correct that there are more than needed staff members and those nearing retirement (or early retirement)".

He said jobs could be secured by renegotiating employment contracts, from permanent to temporary, and talking to unions.

Works ministry sources said ministers favouring the RCC's closure want to shut it down behind the smokescreen of restructuring it.

Shanghala said the public enterprises ministry should submit a restructuring plan to the Cabinet treasury committee, before tabling it in Cabinet.

"Such a process should also be accompanied by a draft submission to the National Assembly, and a draft application for either the winding-up/liquidation or judicial management to court (depending on the decision taken by Cabinet)," he wrote, emphasising that this should be done as soon as possible.

Judicial management is when a court appoints a manager to run a company.

The Companies Act states that a company is placed under judicial management when it is unable to meet its financial obligations, or when there is a reasonable probability that, if it is placed under judicial management, it would meet such obligations.

Shanghala said unlike closure, judicial management does not bring about the dissolution of a company.

"When a company is placed under judicial management, its directors are divested of their powers and a judicial manager is appointed who, acting under the direction of the court, must run the company's business in such a manner as he may deem most economic and promotive of the interests of the members and creditors," he wrote.

The attorney general said the public enterprises minister, in consultation with Cabinet, may provisionally identify any public enterprise to be considered for restructuring ("restructuring enterprise").

Before making a provisional identification, the minister must consult the portfolio minister (in this case !Naruseb) and the RCC board.

Shanghala said officials who did not support the RCC's closure could explain their position to the judicial managers.

"The acid test, though, is if the board of directors can articulate an application for the placement of the RCC into judicial management," he noted.

ANTI-RCC

Shanghala's recommendation likely plays into the hands of ministers who want to close the RCC.

The public enterprises ministry already believes closing down is the better option, and the Cabinet treasury committee is dominated by anti-RCC ministers.

The Namibian reported last week that Cabinet's treasury committee members, specifically finance minister Calle Schlettwein, economic planning minister Tom Alweendo, public enterprises minister Leon Jooste, attorney general Sacky Shanghala, agriculture minister John Mutorwa, mines minister Obeth Kandjoze and higher education minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi, had recommended the RCC's closure.

Senior government officials said ministers were turning the screws on the RCC to fail.

The Namibian understands that an official in the public enterprises ministry approached the RCC's banker, Bank Windhoek, last week, telling it not to assist the parastatal since it would close down soon.

RCC executives were informed about this when they approached the bank last Thursday to seek funding to pay salaries.

RCC officials also claim that the finance ministry has deliberately withheld funding in order to bring the RCC to its knees. One example cited of this was the N$70 million that the RCC was supposed to get from the finance ministry in 2015, but never received.

And because of all this, the company's future remains uncertain.