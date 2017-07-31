Zimbabwe: Hands Off Army, Top War Veteran to Mugabe

Photo: The Herald

Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) interim leader and retired Brigadier-General Agrippa Mutambara has urged President Robert Mugabe to stop using the military as pawns to his re-election bid insisting this was in violation of the constitution which places the country's defence forces above partisan politics.

"With the mandatory 2018 general elections fast approaching, ZimPF strongly urges Robert Mugabe, as the current president of Zimbabwe, and Zanu PF, to desist from abusing State institutions, particularly the security sector, to manipulate electoral processes," Mutambara said in a statement weekend.

The one time Mugabe ally now leads a party comprising former Zanu PF loyalists dislodged from the ruling party 2015 during a fierce purge on loyalists who were fingered for fanning factionalism.

Mutambara took time to remind his former Defence Forces Commander-in-Chief of his vows to protect the constitution through freeing the military from his partisan grip.

"This means that soldiers must be confined to the barracks and other security agencies to their constitutional spaces and roles," he said.

"They don't have any space in active politics, not to mention partisan politics meant to advance the vested interests of certain individuals or institutions."

Zimbabwean soldiers have been linked to Zanu PF commissariat work in the villages with top military officials reportedly deployed to campaign for the party.

Zanu PF has also been accused of roping in soldiers to run the party's 2013 primary elections.

Serving soldiers are often seen putting on Zanu PF t-shirts in their barracks in a blatant conflation of state and party by the incumbent.

But the worst that has emerged out of the Zanu PF-army relationship was the June 2008 presidential run-off period during which military officials were allegedly deployed to villages to spearhead Mugabe's re-election bid which came on the back of his humiliating defeat to Morgan Tsvangirai of MDC-T during an inconclusive first round of the disputed poll.

The MDC-T claims over 200 of its supporters were killed during the two months orgy of violence.

Said Mutambara, "Sadly, the security sector has been linked to unconstitutional conduct in the past, with Mugabe and Zanu PF abusing its members in order to win elections by hook and crook. Mugabe has used his position as the commander of the Defence Forces to order them to do things they clearly do not enjoy.

"Past elections have been marred by reports of the military, police and national intelligence being ordered, obviously unconstitutionally, to harass members of the opposition, civil society critics of the current regime, and other citizens perceived to be against the Mugabe establishment.

"The reports have also suggested that members of the security sector openly and clandestinely campaigned on behalf of Mugabe and Zanu PF and even helped rig elections."

Mutambara called on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to be on its guard as the country enters the election period. Elections are due next year.

"ZimPF calls ZEC to uphold its constitutional role of ensuring non-violence, freeness and fairness in the 2018 elections.

"The party also urges the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) to be diligent, professional and non-partisan and document all unconstitutional conduct involving the security sector and name and shame those that abuse it."

Calls by the ZimPF leader for the military to be non-partisan come in the wake of an uneasy relationship that has developed between President Mugabe and the army commanders he accuses of meddling in Zanu PF's succession politics.

Just like Mutambara, and perhaps for different reasons, President Mugabe on Saturday took time to remind the soldiers to stick to their roles as defined by the country's constitution.