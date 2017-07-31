South Africa: Labour Hosts Employment Equity Compliance Workshop, 1 to 2 Aug

press release

Spotlight on Department of Labour campaign to strengthen employment equity implementation and compliance mechanisms turns to KwaZulu-Natal

The next in a series of Department of Labour workshops to cement employment equity (EE) compliance in the workplaces will be held in KwaZulu-Natal.

On 1 August a workshop will be held at the Premier Hotel in Richards Bay, which will be followed by another one at the Durban International Convention Centre in Durban on 2 August. The workshops held under the theme: "Real transformation makes business sense" - aim to create awareness on compliance with the Employment Equity Act and compliance mechanisms.

The Department of Labour also uses the workshop to create awareness on compliance with the Employment Equity Act, publicise and help prepare the employers with the requirements needed to be used when submitting their online 2017 EE reports to the department.

This year's workshops will interrogate the following:

To publicise the Amended Code of Good Practice on the Preparation and Implementation of the EE plans,

To encourage employers to submit EE reports online,

To publicise the 17th CEE Annual Report and the 2016 EE Public Register, and

To represent current CCMA cases on Employment Equity Act.

The annual workshops started on 11 July in Kimberley. Subsequently, workshops have been held in Rustenburg, Nelspruit, Thohoyandou, Polokwane and Bloemfontein.

The remaining workshops will be held as follows: Eastern Cape, East London (15 August) and Port Elizabeth (16 August); Western Cape, George (22 August) and Cape Town (24 August); Gauteng, Pretoria (5 September) targeting mainly government departments at national and provincial level, Ekurhuleni (6 September), Vaal (7 September) and Ekurhuleni (8 September) targeting mainly municipalities.

The Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has partnered with the Department of Labour to share information on the status of employment equity case load.

The workshops are targeting: human resources executives and practitioners; EE Forum members; assigned senior EE managers/transformation managers; academics and trade unions among others.

The EE national workshops will be held from 8h30-14h00.

Meanwhile, the EE Online and Manual reporting season opens on 1 September 2017.

