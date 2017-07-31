Kenya: First Lady Challenges Alumni to Improve Their Former Schools

press release

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has challenged school alumni to play a leading role in the development of their former schools.

The First Lady commended the Kianda School's Alumni Association for dedicating their time and resources to mentor students from their former school.

"You have selflessly dedicated your time to mentor other students in career talks, career identification and skills development. This a truly a remarkable and noble effort, and an example for others students to emulate," the First Lady said.

She spoke on Friday at Kianda School in Nairobi during a photo exhibition to mark the school's 40th anniversary.

The First Lady noted that the Kianda Alumni Association has transformed over the last 40 years from a small group of women, at the start of their adult lives, to a sisterhood of mutual support, standing together with the school.

"The results are clear for all to see - I think I am especially proud of the alumni mentorship program run by current students," the First Lady said.

She also cited the school's Peperuka Scholarship Endowment Fund - of which she is a patron - as a landmark in the school's history.

"The aim of the Fund is noble indeed: to make certain that the least fortunate among us can benefit from a Kianda education," she pointed out.

The First Lady also praised current students at Kianda School for maintaining the high standards set by their predecessors.

She observed that every year more than 95 per cent of the students gain university entry.

"Many have excelled in their chosen careers, making a mark in our society as accomplished women of integrity," the First Lady said.

She added: "I was once a student here myself, and I came to deeply value the Kianda ethos - of service to others, of faith, of high standards, and of patriotism," the First Lady said.

Other speakers included the school's first headmistress, Ms Mary Kibera and the Chairman of the school board, Dr. Ceasar Mwangi.