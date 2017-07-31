War veterans have said the political situation prevailing in the country now calls upon all Zimbabweans regardless of their political affiliation should form a coalition, unite and fight the establishment of the Mugabe dynasty.

They said fighting as a united front would present the nation with the biggest chance of defeating the President Robert Mugabe's family for good.

The War Veterans said Grace Mugabe, ruling party youth leaders and G40 linked members' recent comments showed that Mugabe's wife wants to take over from her husband.

Speaking to journalists in Harare Friday, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) secretary general, Victor Matemadanda, said, if President Robert Mugabe is saying the gun cannot lead politics then he must be told that the gun is there to protect ordinary people against a dictator.

"We had hoped that the youth interface rallies that are being conducted by Mugabe nationwide will talk about how to deal with celebrated thieves such as Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere but surprisingly it is being used to lay the foundation for Mugabe dynast.

"It's high time that the people of Zimbabwe come out and join hands together to fight the establishment of the Mugabe dynast," said Matemadanda.

"No one should talk about political party affiliation, that I belong to MDC or what party."

He added, "We must fight the creation of the dynast; how and what will happen after the fall of the dynast, we will talk from there."

The ZNLWVA executive member saidZimbabwe belongs to Zimbabweans and the same spirit that led to the defeat Smith should be upon the citizens to fight dictator Mugabe.

"We should remind each other that the war of liberation was fought on a social contract," he said.

"Liberation fighters went to war on behalf of their parents, traditional leaders and some of them who now belong to Zanu PF and the MDC and other political parties," he said.

"What happened yesterday has confirmed that what Kasuwuwere and Moyo have been doing has the blessings of Mugabe," Matemadanda alleged.

"It's baba Chatunga's (Mugabe) game."

"When the political situation has gone into the situation it is in today, let's all come out and fight as Zimbabweans and defend the country," said the ZNLWVA boss.

"What we promised the people, what we fought for is that certain things were going to be delivered but that has not happened."

He urged Mugabe to look back and see if the people that he was with in the liberation struggle are still there, if not and ask himself why.

He assured the nation that War Veterans will never support Grace Mugabe if she was to be appointed successor and assured the people that come 2018 they will vote for whoever they wanted.