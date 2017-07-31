Namibia: Otjinene Filling Station to Be Demolished

A businessman is bitter at the prospect of seeing a N$4 million service station he built at Otjinene being demolished after the High Court ruled that it was illegally built on communal land.

Ripanga Meroro has been ordered to dismantle the service station he built last year with a loan after the High Court ruled in favour of the Maharero Traditional Authority, which protested that the facility had been built on illegally acquired land which belonged to someone else.

According to an order of the court, Meroro had been given until 14 July 2017 to remove his belongings, including a corrugated iron structure, two fuel tanks and concrete mixing machines, amongst others. He has not removed anything from the site because he says they are part of the permanent structures at the investment. He was also previously ordered by the High Court to vacate the land last December, but had defied the order, arguing that he had correctly applied, and that there was no objection to the construction of the service station at the time.

Meroro last week told The Namibian that he had applied for the land in question five years ago through the Ovaherero Traditional Authority (OTA), and was given the go-ahead to build the service station.

The land in question appears to be at the centre of a jurisdiction dispute between the two traditional authorities.

"I approached the OTA five years ago. They gave me the go-ahead to build a service station because I wanted to create jobs, and there was a need for a filling station at Otjinene," he stated.

"Now, I have been ordered to demolish my building. But how can a ruling like that be made, just because the traditional authority decided to give this land to someone else?", Meroro asked.

The Maharero Traditional Authority, however, says Meroro was supposed to approach them before he started building since they were the ones recognised by government at Otjinene.

However, it was established that both traditional authorities are recognised by government.

Meroro said the people who also applied for the land (apparently to also build a service station) only did so last year.

He added that he cannot appeal the High Court ruling because it is a costly process. He also did not attend the last court hearing.

Otjinene constituency councillor Erwin Katjizeu said since the High Court had ruled on the matter, he did not have much more to comment on it.

"It is indeed an unfortunate thing that this matter went this far. This is also a lesson to everyone that they should make sure they get land through the correct channels," said Katjizeu.

"At the end of the day, the land board should also approve (all land acquisitions), and not just traditional authorities," he added.

The governor of the Omaheke region, Festus Ueitele, shared Katjizeu's sentiments, confirming that they indeed held several meetings regarding the issue.

"This whole thing has been made a political issue. My office dealt with this matter several times, and some people do not take advice when it is given," he said without explaining.

Ueitele added that Otjinene needs the service station because it was good for development in the area, "but if some things are not done the right way, the law must unfortunately step in". In a letter addressed to the urban development ministry, the OTA rejected the demolition of the service station because "it is a much-needed development project in the area".

They argued that they procedurally gave Meroro the land, and that there was no dispute over the land at the time.

"The OTA contends and wishes to advise our government that we are guided by the rule of law," reads the letter.

The OTA also argued that the Maherero Traditional Authority deliberately took the matter to court only because they want to give the land to the well-connected and wealthy Mushimba clan.

Efforts to get comment from the Maharero Traditional Authority proved futile, as its spokesperson Ngunae Kamutuezu said he needed permission to speak to the media.