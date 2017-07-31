Namibia: Namcol Suspends Services After Budget Cuts

A budget\ cut of about 50% from the requested N$160 million to N$84 million has forced the Namibian College of Open Learning (Namcol) to suspend some of its services.

Namcol director Heroldt Murangi said the suspended services include the "contact sessions" for secondary education during the last term of this year, and a reduction in hours of weekly contact sessions as from next year. Considering that most of Namcol's 47 000 students are outside the college's main centres, contact sessions provide them with the opportunity to meet tutors at the centres for extra tuition and revision.

Namcol spokesperson Freddy Kaukungua told The Namibian that students normally receive tuition for three weeks in the last term for revision purposes. The college has, however, observed over the years that average attendances drop to as low as 30% at the various tutorial centres because of the external examinations starting mid-September.

"It will save us money we do not have, and considering that many learners do not even come to these sessions, they do not really lose anything from the overall package they signed up for," Kuakungua noted.

The N$84 million allocation will go primarily towards operational costs.

"Namcol had to dig into its reserves to keep things normal, despite the shortage of revenue," he added.

As for the reduction in the hours of contact sessions from next year, Grade 10 sessions will drop from five to three hours to align with the three hours of Grade 12 sessions.

Murangi said Namibia faced economic challenges, and as a government-funded agency, Namcol had to put measures in place to cope under difficult circumstances.

"Namcol now entered the arena where we have to think out of the box. The limitations necessitated by our current economic landscape will, however, not impede our delivery, and our pupils will remain our first priority," said Murangi.

Where there is a cut on the one hand, there is an initiative on the other as Namcol also launched its 'myNamcol' web portal last week.

"We have relied over the years on the manual method of information dissemination, such as the verification of personal details and results. With the new portal, the frustration of waiting to see marks is immediately eliminated, and real-time information is available at the click of a button. At the bottom of 'myNamcol' lies an improved support system for our pupils," Murangi said.