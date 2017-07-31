Namibia: Public Urged to Report Crime On Time

Zambezi police commissioner Karel Theron urged members of the public in the region to report crime on time because delays in doing so makes it difficult for the police to carry out proper investigations.

He made this call while addressing community members at the Katima Mulilo open market on Friday in a police campaign to regain the public's trust.

"We are here to serve you. But without your assistance, it becomes difficult for us to do our work. A major challenge we experience in this region is that complainants take too long to report a crime. If you report a crime after three days, it makes it difficult for the investigators to obtain the necessary evidence to pursue the culprits.

"I, therefore, urge community members to report crimes on time," he said, adding that crime is the enemy of everyone, and if the public does not cooperate with the police, they will not be able to defeat crime.

Theron noted that there might be contributing factors, such as the estranged relationship between the police and the community, which leads to complainants reporting crime late. He urged that this should come to an end as the public is the first step in strengthening the relationship.

"We suspect there are reasons why community members are not reporting crime on time as they might not be on good terms with the police, or they simply do not trust the police. We want to rectify that situation in the Zambezi region by coming closer so that we unite," he stated.

Theron explained that to strengthen the relationship between themselves and community members. they are going to disclose the numbers of the police officers to which the community can report crimes seven days a week.

"On the list of numbers we are going to give out today will be the regional commander's number, as well as numbers of the station commanders. If you have reported a case at the Katima Mulilo police station or elsewhere and did not receive any response from the investigating officer for about a week, you have the right to call the unit commander and enquire. If you get stuck with the unit commander, then you can call the station commander to demand answers, or you can even call me," he said.

He added that very soon, the commissioned officers will be deployed to suburbs, and they are tasked to form committees in their respective suburbs which will deal with concerns there.

One of the community members who witnessed the event, Vincent Kabende (36), told The Namibian that he was glad the police were engaging them as it made him feel their presence in the region.

"I feel really good that the police took their time to organise this event, which shows us their commitment in fighting crime together with the public. I also feel safe, knowing that the police are in our region. Somehow, we have forgotten about their existence," he noted.

Another community member, Magret Mabuku (53), said the event was a sign that the police are willing to work with the public to fight the high crime rate in the region.

"It really is good to see police officers taking time to host such an event, which has now reassured us of their presence. We as community members now know that we can still count on them whenever we need to," she added.