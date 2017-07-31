Zimbabwe: Opponents Fume As 'Justice' Grace Acquits Moyo

Photo: The Herald

From left, Saviour Kasukuwere and Jonathan Moyo (file photo).

Political opponents weekend slammed the First Lady, Grace Mugabe for "acquitting" under fire Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Jonathan Moyo who faces corruption allegations.

Grace also scorned rivals for desperate attempts to pin treason charges against Local Government Minister and Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

Moyo and his deputy, Godfrey Gandawa, are being investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on suspicions of embezzling nearly half a million dollars in Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (ZimDef) finances which were being administered by their ministry.

But Grace Saturday chose a Zanu PF rally attended by thousands to pronounce Moyo and Kasukuwere innocent as she ranted at Zanu PF rivals for cooking up the allegations against the G40 protagonists.

In separate interviews with NewZimbabwe.com on Sunday, Zanu PF opponents felt Grace could say anything about Kasukuwere but had no right to turn self into a judge and acquit Moyo, whose charges are formal and is yet to have his day in the courts of law.

"When did she become a competent judge or magistrate and when did Zanu PF rallies become recognised courts of law," said MDC-T legislator for Tafara-Mabvuku James Maridadi.

Moyo fronts the so-called G40, a Zanu PF faction of so-called young Turks that is currently involved in a tussle for party control with Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's so-called Team Lacoste ahead of the incumbent's highly anticipated exit from politics through retirement and otherwise.

The Tsholotsho North legislator and like-minded party loyalists are purportedly fighting to retain President Robert Mugabe as leader and are seen also propping up Grace's perceived attempts to become Vice President.

On the other hand, VP Mnangagwa's camp wants President Mugabe to pass the baton to the ambitious VP, something that has heightened tensions within the factious party.

Maridadi, a fierce anti-corruption advocate, said the entire country was now being held hostage by Zanu PF factions trying to outdo each other.

"Zanu PF succession politics is becoming a danger and slowly subverting the constitution," he said.

NPP spokesperson Methuseli Moyo also felt Grace was abusing her "sexually acquired" powers to subvert state institutions.

"Grace is correct in so far as she says Lacoste has captured state institutions such as state media and ZACC, and are abusing them to persecute succession rivals.

"However, she is not the rightful authority to try and discharge suspects," Moyo said.

"On that score," he said, "she is interfering with justice and abusing her 'sexually acquired' powers by intimidating state organs and officials."

PDP secretary general Godern Moyo also said Grace had no moral authority to speak authoritatively about corruption which he said was second nature to her.

"Her moral height is very low. They are both (Grace and Moyo) products of a kleptocracy presided by the lord of Mafia Mr Mugabe himself," he said.

MDC-T's Obert Gutu said: "As for Grace's remarks about Jonathan Moyo,she should be told in her face that Jonathan Moyo shall have his day in court. Grace Mugabe is not a law enforcement authority. What is she trying to hide?".