Zimbabwe: Mugabe Hints At Retiring Generals

President Robert Mugabe has hinted at plans to retire and fence off top military commanders he has accused of meddling in his party's internal power wrangles.

He was addressing multitudes of Zanu PF supporters in his home province of Mashonaland West in Chinhoyi on Saturday.

In comments, apparently directed at the country's military chiefs, President Mugabe took time to refer to the period of the country's liberation struggle where he said "politics led the gun".

"That must not be forgotten and that must not be abandoned even today as we are in government. We are in government now. Still and even in a better way as the patriotic front," he said.

President Mugabe said laws "come from the party" and were "passed in parliament" for a government which he said had Ministries of Defence, Home Affairs, Intelligence and Security all combining to oversee the defence of the country internally and externally.

"This is how we are; this is how all governments are and we want the situation to remain that way," he said.

Mugabe on Thursday sounded frustrated at what he found to be superfluous interest the military has shown at his party's succession wars, likening this to a coup plot.

Zimbabwe's meddlesome military commanders are said to be backing Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to succeed the nonagenarian leader.

So impatient they are said to have become that they have been rumoured to be caucusing privately to plot how they could position the ambitious VP at the best possible place to upstage other leadership contenders.

But the 93 year old leader could have given the biggest hint he planned to tame military chiefs through government posts that would place them far from the armoury.

"We give immense respect to our defence forces. Most of those in leadership are persons we were with outside the country and we continue to respect them as revolutionaries," he said.

"Yes, they will retire and we must find room for them in government so they don't languish, so they continue the struggle now, political struggle together with all of us in the leadership of the country and this is what we expect to happen."

If redeployed to civilian service, senior military personnel could be following the footsteps of those who have been given managerial jobs within state firms with strong beliefs this was President Mugabe's strategy to keep them within both the intelligence's radar and the feeding trough so that they do not go too hungry to start developing mutinous thoughts.

In his comments Saturday, President Mugabe, a known political schemer and also armed forces Commander-in-Chief, could have inadvertently given away his strategy on how he hoped to deal with the menace from his cheeky subordinates.

Addressing a party women's league meeting on Thursday, President Mugabe's wife, Grace threw the cat among the pigeons when she openly challenged the veteran leader to name his successor sooner rather than later.

Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi was last month singled out by G40 kingpin, Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Jonathan Moyo as deserving of the country's top job.

G40 comprises so-called Zanu PF young Turks seeking the retention of the status quo while the rival Team Lacoste faction led by VP Mnangagwa wants the VP to take over from Mugabe.

In his address, Mugabe adamantly said he would never accept any leader who openly stakes a claim for his job while he was still there.

Party women have demanded the reinstatement of a constitutional clause prescribing the installation of a female VP with all things pointing to a Mugabe plan to replace Mnangagwa with Grace.

With political developments coming thick and fast within the ruling party, observers say, President Mugabe could soon consign Mnangagwa to history, replace the VP's military allies with pliant individuals within the army, and further install Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi as successor with Grace as one of the VPs.