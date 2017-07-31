South Africa: Suspects Handed Over to Cops After Western Cape Girl, 5, Found Murdered

On the same day that a 5-year-old girl was reported missing to police, her lifeless body was found on a local farm in Riebeek West, about 90km north of Cape Town.

Two men have been arrested for the little's girl murder after the child, reportedly identified as Kaithlyn Wilson, was found during a search on Sunday July 30.

Wilson was reported missing by her grandmother earlier that day, and her body was discovered later in the afternoon.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said residents had brought the suspect to them to be arrested for the girl's murder.

"After following up on information, another suspect was also arrested in connection with the same murder," she said.

She refused to elaborate on the manner in which the child had died, only describing it as "gruesome".

The two suspects, aged 19 and 30, are expected to appear in the Malmesbury Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

Rwexana said Western Cape police management were "deeply concerned and disturbed by the gruesome killing of children in the province".

"With Women's Month approaching, it was reiterated that crimes against women and children remain a priority in the SAPS all year round and that the perpetrators of these crimes will be hunted down mercilessly to face the full might of the law," she warned.

