Kenya: Rutto Out to End Farah's Reign Over 5000m

He could be making his maiden appearance for Team Kenya at any level, but Cyrus Rutto is out to do the imaginable.

Rutto is not only out to end Briton Mo Farah's three championship reign but also end Kenya's 12-year draught in men's 5,000m when the World Championships go down from August 4-13 in London.

Rutto, winner of Kenya's World Championships trials, will team up with Davis Kiplagat and experienced Kiprono Menjo as they seek to halt Farah's charge for a fourth consecutive title after his hat-trick from 2011 edition (in Daegu), 2013 edition (Moscow) and 2015 event (Beijing).

Rutto reckons that Farah has done nothing unique or extraordinary in his victories but says it's the Briton's tactics and objectives that make him win.

"Farah, who has also won the 10,000m title from the three championships has done nothing out of the world. His progress so far is normal and he is yet to break a world record," Rutto said. "But his dominance and consistency in close to a decade is admirable."

Rutto insists what has worked for Farah is his ability to resist pace to easily take control of races as well as his finishing kick. "He is smart and employs his tactics well," said Rutto, who insists that Farah is beatable. "It's only good training and focus that will help us tame Farah."

Rutto says he must plan with his team mates on how to get past the semi-finals before thinking about Farah and the final.

"We must avoid the Rio Olympics debacle at all cost and make the finals first. The semi-finals are always tricky," said Rutto, who hails from Kapsoiyo in Keiyo North, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Rutto says his and Kiplagat's unknown qualities, combined with the return of Menjo after almost a decade, should give their opponents something to think about.

He cautioned about the challenge from athletes from Ethiopia and Kenyans running for USA, Bahrain and Turkey.

Rutto singled out Ethiopians Edris Muktar and Selemon Barega, who claimed the first two places in Lausanne leg of the Diamond League in world leading times of 12min,55.23sec and 12:55.58.

He also cautioned against Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei and Olympic silver medallist, Kenyan-born Paul Chelimo from USA and Albert Rop, who is also a former Kenyan running for Bahrain.

Rutto has the seventh fastest time this season of 13:03.44 after finishing second behind in 13:,01.04 at Somerville meet in Massachusetts, USA.

Rutto's training partners are World 10,000m silver medallist Geoffrey Kamworor, who is also the World Half Marathon champion and former World 3,000m steeplechase champion Brimin Kipruto.

Both athletes are under veteran coach Patrick Sang.