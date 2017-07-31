Kenya: ODM Demands Speedy Probe Into Musando's Murder

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leaders have called for immediate investigation into the murder of the electoral commission's Director of ICT, Mr Chris Musando.

Led by chairman John Mbadi, Senator Moses Kajwang' (Homa Bay), Peter Kaluma (MP, Homa Bay Town) and Ms Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay Woman Rep) claimed that those behind the murder are not ready for the August 8 elections.

POLITICAL

Speaking at Sindo trading centre in Suba South, Mr Mbadi said the killing should no be taken lightly.

"Mr Musando's murder is political. His murderers must be arrested if the government want Kenyans to have faith in its institutions," Mr Mbadi said.

INVESTIGATE

Mr Musando went missing on Friday evening after being last seen at Anniversary Towers, which is the headquarters of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

On Monday, police said his body and that of an unidentified woman were found in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, and taken to the City Mortuary.

Senator Kajwang' claimed that there could be a plot by some people bent on planting seeds of terror to destroy public trust

"...Is it a coincidence that the head of ICT suddenly dies one week to elections?" Mr Kajwang' wondered.

TRANSPARENCY

Mr Kaluma said the government and the IEBC, led by Mr Wafula Chebukati, should come clean on the murder.

Ms Wanga claimed that the murder should be investigated and the outcome be made public.

"The government must tell Kenyans who are behind the murder and make their investigations public," she said.