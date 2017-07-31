31 July 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: ICGLR and Eisa Committed to Strengthening Collaboration for Electoral Process

By Diane Uwimana

Boosting the electoral process within member states of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) was the main objective of the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between the ICGLR and Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA).

"We want to build capacity and strengthen researches in areas of elections, political processes, rule of law and establish a joint technical team to participate in future elections", says Vicente Muanda, Deputy Executive Secretary of the ICGRL.

He says the memorandum of understanding will help to address issues of electoral processes and promote peace in the region.

Denis Kadima, Executive Director of EISA says the two institutions seek to work closely in areas of technical assistance to ICGLR through designing election observation training and capacity strengthening programmes for member states.

"We will share experiences about the electoral process within ICGLR member states", he says.

Mr Kadima says EISA also seeks to promote a conducive political environment for free, fair and credible elections by influencing potential stakeholders in political processes.

"We will also make recommendations which will help in the holding of free, fair and transparent elections in African countries", he says.

ICGLR member states include Burundi, Angola, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, DRC, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Burundi

