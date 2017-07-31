Namibia: Walvis Bay Youth Mentorship Programme Launched

About 90 pupils at Walvis Bay received mentors on Saturday who will help them cope through their high school careers.

The pupils, aged between 14 and 16 years, were chosen from different schools at the coastal town, and will be part of a pilot programme called Project 29.

The programme aims to turn the youth into purpose-driven and God-fearing academic giants. It is run by a group of working youths, as well as those who are still at university.

Volunteer mentors, who all signed two-year contracts, were assigned three teenagers each, and will be responsible for checking on the pupils and communicating with their parents regularly. The pupils will be free to talk to their mentors about the challenges they are facing, including peer pressure, social evils, religious issues, problems at home, and academic challenges, amongst others.

"I am excited about this programme. You have no idea what challenges we face as educators. We see horrible things happening with our children, from teenage pregnancies, drugs and alcohol abuse and gang fights, amongst others. We are grateful for Project 29. This will indeed make a huge difference to our children," said the principal of the Narraville Primary School, Paul Fisher, who also encouraged pupils to take advantage of the project to become successful adults.

"I am so happy about my mentor, and I will do my best to communicate with her and tell her all my problems" said 13-year-old Theopolina Nambili, who has Ms Universal 2016 Estrolita Peterson as her mentor.

The day started with a street march from the Kuisebmond Stadium to the Kuisebmond hall, where they were motivated by various speakers, including school principals, the business community, religious leaders, successful young adults who completed their schooling at Walvis Bay, as well as top-performing pupils from the town.

They also had a prayer session, and lit candles to show that they aspired to become the light of the nation.

The Walvis Bay Correctional Facility's Coastal Offenders Drug Awareness Campaign Group (Codac) likewise gave offenders a platform to talk to the youth about the consequences of being involved in social evils.

Erongo Marine was the main sponsor of the event, while companies like Spur, Divine Kingdom Ministries, Nedbank, Namport, Walvis Bay municipality and OK Grocers also supported the project.

Project 29 aims to spread to other towns in order to make this a national programme. Since the concept was introduced, people from other towns have been asking that it be implemented for their children too.