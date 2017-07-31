31 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Afrobasket 2017 - Angola Beat China

Luanda — The Angolan men's basketball team beat China 73-65 on Sunday in the international tournament being held by the Asian country as part of their preparation for the African men's Basketball Championship "Afrobasket2017".

According to the Angolan Radio sports broadcasting station (Radio 5), Angola defeated Lithuania 72-69 in their first game.

The third game which will eventually go to be the last of the team, is due to take place Monday against New Zealand which was defeated by China 77-53 in the first round of the tournament.

Angola come in group B, along with Central African Republic, Uganda and Morocco, facing Uganda in their first game.

The African competition will start on September 8 going until 16 in Senegal and Tunisia.

