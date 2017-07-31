Sudan: Iraqi Minister of Interior Apologizes to Mistreated Sudanese, Grants Him Iraqi Nationality

Baghdad — The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Gasim laragy on Saturday visited a Sudanese national who was earlier beaten up and badly treated by Iraqi police, presenting him with an official apology and granting him the Iraqi passport.

The Advisor for the Minister, Wahab Al Taei, has pointed out that the minister arrived in the town of Mawsil to specifically pay a visit to the Sudanese subject and to apologize to him in the name of the Iraqi government for the aggression to which he was subjected by the Iraqi federal police elements.

He said the minister also phoned the Sudanese embassy in Baghdad to present an official apology for the mistreatment of the Sudanese national Musa Bashir Adam.

The ambassador Mohamed Omar Musa, has on his part pointed out in a statement to the Sudan News Agency that he had officially president an official memorandum to the Iraqi ministry of foreign affairs to protest the aggression to which the Sudanese national Adam was subjected and that he called for bringing those behind the aggression to the court of law

The Sudanese ministry of foreign affairs late last week summoned the Iraqi charge d'Affaires to the Sudan to officially protest the mistreatment of the Sudanese national, near the town of Mawsil.

A video was widely circulated in the social media showing Iraqi police beating up and debasing the Sudanese national.